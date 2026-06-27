Nivin Pauly's 50th film 'Vijayam' teaser out!
What's the story
The title and teaser of actor Nivin Pauly's 50th film, Vijayam, have been unveiled. The project marks the third collaboration between Pauly and writer-director Alphonse Puthren after their successful ventures Neram (2013) and Premam (2015). Produced by Tonson Tony, Sunil Ramady, and Pauly under his banner Pauly Jr Pictures, the film features a rugged biker/racer avatar of Pauly.
Career comeback
Significance of 'Vijayam' for Pauly, Puthren
Vijayam is poised to be a significant comeback for Puthren, whose last film, Gold, received mixed reviews. The film also adds to Pauly's busy schedule with Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, Benz (part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe), and Dear Students. The title reveal and teaser were officially released on Saturday.
Twitter Post
See the announcement here
Presenting you the first look poster of #vijayam in Telugu , Kannada and Hindi.— Pauly Jr Pictures (@PaulyPictures) June 27, 2026
A film by @puthrenalphonse starring @NivinOfficial 🤍
Announcement teaser - https://t.co/pDUwTqgfG4#nivinpauly#alphonse#np50#malayalamcinemapic.twitter.com/onnZl9513K
Teaser highlights
About the teaser of 'Vijayam'
The teaser poster for Vijayam features Pauly in a sleek, rugged biker and racer-inspired look, suggesting a high-energy action entertainer. The humorous title announcement video, which resembles a short film, features Puthren waiting for someone to offer him a lift in a field. While he waits, he passes the time photographing ants and insects, a cheeky reference to his trademark close-up shots in Premam and other films.
Past collaborations
Legacy of Pauly-Puthren collaboration
Pauly and Puthren's collaboration dates back over a decade. Their first film together, Neram (2013), was a bilingual thriller that marked Puthren's directorial debut. The second film, Premam (2015), became a cultural phenomenon across South India, achieving cult status among the youth. Meanwhile, Puthren has been more active in front of the camera recently, with his latest acting role in the blockbuster Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros (2026).