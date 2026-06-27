Nivin Pauly's 50th film 'Vijayam' teaser out!

Past collaborations

Legacy of Pauly-Puthren collaboration

Pauly and Puthren's collaboration dates back over a decade. Their first film together, Neram (2013), was a bilingual thriller that marked Puthren's directorial debut. The second film, Premam (2015), became a cultural phenomenon across South India, achieving cult status among the youth. Meanwhile, Puthren has been more active in front of the camera recently, with his latest acting role in the blockbuster Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros (2026).