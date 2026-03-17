Nivin Pauly's political thriller 'Prathichaya' gets release date
Entertainment
Nivin Pauly just announced that his new political thriller, Prathichaya, will hit theaters on March 26, 2026.
Directed by B Unnikrishnan, the film lands right before the buzzed-about Drishyam 3 and was confirmed by Nivin himself on social media, so fans can finally mark their calendars.
Plot details and other upcoming releases
Prathichaya dives into state politics, with Nivin playing a close aide to the Chief Minister (Balachandra Menon), while Sharaf U Dheen steps in as the antagonist.
The movie drops between Jayasurya's Aadu 3 (March 19) and Derby (March 27), making for a packed week at the movies.
Fun fact: superstar Mohanlal revealed Prathichaya's title and trailer earlier this year.