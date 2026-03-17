Nivin Pauly's political thriller 'Prathichaya' gets release date Entertainment Mar 17, 2026

Nivin Pauly just announced that his new political thriller, Prathichaya, will hit theaters on March 26, 2026.

Directed by B Unnikrishnan, the film lands right before the buzzed-about Drishyam 3 and was confirmed by Nivin himself on social media, so fans can finally mark their calendars.