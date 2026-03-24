Nivin Pauly's 'Prathichaya' gets 'Thalava' lyrical video: Watch Entertainment Mar 24, 2026

Nivin Pauly's new film Prathichaya is on the way, and the team just dropped the Thalava lyrical video.

The track, composed by Justin Varghese with vocals from Anand Sreeraj and Veno Miss, sets a moody vibe for this political thriller.

Prathichaya hits theaters worldwide on March 26.