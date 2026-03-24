Nivin Pauly's 'Prathichaya' gets 'Thalava' lyrical video: Watch
Nivin Pauly's new film Prathichaya is on the way, and the team just dropped the Thalava lyrical video.
The track, composed by Justin Varghese with vocals from Anand Sreeraj and Veno Miss, sets a moody vibe for this political thriller.
Prathichaya hits theaters worldwide on March 26.
Trailer gives glimpse into high-stakes political drama
The trailer, released a few days before March 24, 2026, opens with Pauly's character asking what real success in politics means: name-dropping leaders like Gandhi and Nehru.
We see him navigating high-stakes strategy inside a chief minister's office, hinting at all kinds of behind-the-scenes power moves.
Meet the rest of the team and cast
Alongside Pauly, the film features Sharf U Dheen, Balachandra Menon, Ann Augustine, and more.
Cinematography is by Chandru Selvaraj; editing by Manoj; production design by Shajie Naduvil.
The movie is produced by Gokulam Gopalan and RD Illuminations LLP.