Nivin Pauly's 'Sarvam Maya' joins the ₹100cr club!

Fastest climb for Nivin—and big love in Kerala

Sarvam Maya raced past ₹100 crore in just 10 days, making it one of the fastest Malayalam films ever to do so. By January 3, it had earned ₹101.85 crore worldwide!

Back home in Kerala, it pulled in ₹45 crore within 10 days and is on track to cross ₹50 crore soon—a clear sign that audiences everywhere are loving it.