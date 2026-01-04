Next Article
Nivin Pauly's 'Sarvam Maya' joins the ₹100cr club!
Entertainment
Nivin Pauly's latest Malayalam film, Sarvam Maya, just hit a huge milestone—crossing ₹100 crore at the global box office.
Released on December 25, 2025, and directed by Akhil Sathyan, this horror-comedy is Pauly's first movie to reach this mark.
The film got off to a strong start with ₹8.25 crore on day one and picked up serious momentum in its first week.
Fastest climb for Nivin—and big love in Kerala
Sarvam Maya raced past ₹100 crore in just 10 days, making it one of the fastest Malayalam films ever to do so. By January 3, it had earned ₹101.85 crore worldwide!
Back home in Kerala, it pulled in ₹45 crore within 10 days and is on track to cross ₹50 crore soon—a clear sign that audiences everywhere are loving it.