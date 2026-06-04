NMIC records more than 17,000 visitors in May 2026 Entertainment Jun 04, 2026

The National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC) is getting a lot of attention lately, with more than 17,000 people visiting in May 2026.

Right in the heart of Bollywood, NMIC takes you through the journey of Indian films, from their early days to the modern era.

It's become a must-stop for Mumbai Darshan tours and anyone curious about movie history.