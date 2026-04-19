AI babies in 'Hai Jawani...' teaser were a marketing 'gimmick'?
What's the story
The first look of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, released on April 14, dominated social media, albeit for all the wrong reasons. The teaser featured two AI-generated babies who realize they have the same father, sparking a social media uproar. Now, sources close to the production have confirmed that these digital toddlers were simply a promotional "gimmick" and will not be part of the actual film.
Teaser tactic
'AI babies were the pitch...': Source
A source with direct knowledge of the production told Bollywood Hungama, "It was purely a gimmick to get people talking about the film's premise." "The makers wanted a quick, visually arresting way to set up the love triangle without revealing actual footage. AI babies were the pitch. It got greenlit for the teaser and stopped right there. There is no AI in the film."
Film details
About 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'
The film, directed by David Dhawan, stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde in a love triangle. It is the fourth collaboration between Varun and his father after Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie No. 1. The film also features Maniesh Paul, Kubbra Sait, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, and Chunky Panday in pivotal roles. It will release on May 22.