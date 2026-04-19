AI babies in 'Hai Jawani...' teaser were a marketing 'gimmick'?

Teaser tactic

'AI babies were the pitch...': Source

A source with direct knowledge of the production told Bollywood Hungama, "It was purely a gimmick to get people talking about the film's premise." "The makers wanted a quick, visually arresting way to set up the love triangle without revealing actual footage. AI babies were the pitch. It got greenlit for the teaser and stopped right there. There is no AI in the film."