No clarity on 'No Entry 2': Casting mess continues

Boney Kapoor 's much-anticipated sequel to the 2005 comedy No Entry has been plagued with casting changes. Initially, Kapoor's son Arjun and actors Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh were set to lead the project. However, Dosanjh reportedly exited due to creative differences. Now, rumors suggest that Shahid Kapoor was approached for a role , but he has not yet confirmed his involvement. Meanwhile, Dhawan is also no longer associated with the film.

Casting confusion Is Shahid on board or not? A recent report suggested that Shahid had been approached for the comedy film and was keen on a narration round. However, a source told Filmfare later that these rumors are "completely false and baseless." To note, the actor himself is yet to clarify either of the reports.

Actor's exit Dhawan has moved on from 'No Entry 2' On the same day reports of Shahid being roped in surfaced, a Hindustan Times report stated that Dhawan has decided to move on and is no longer associated with No Entry 2. The report further suggested the project could be put on hold until the casting troubles are sorted out. Last year, similar rumors had surfaced online. Addressing Dhawan's exit buzz, Kapoor had told Zoom, "We are making No Entry Mein Entry (the title for the sequel)."

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