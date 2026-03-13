No gas, no filming: LPG crisis hits Malayalam cinema
The Malayalam film industry is facing a major hiccup as an LPG shortage is making it tough to cook meals for film crews.
With nearly 18 movies currently shooting, producers worry the gas supply could run out soon, causing delays that, producers say, could lead to total losses of around ₹5 crore if shoots are forced to be canceled.
Meal prep has become a challenge
To keep things moving, food suppliers and contractors on film locations are using firewood and wood-based stoves to serve meals to hundreds on set.
Anil Thomas from the Kerala Film Chamber says meal prep has become a real challenge.
Production controller Dixon Poduthas warns that if the shortage isn't fixed fast, it could seriously hurt the industry.
Everyone's hoping authorities step in soon so filming can get back on track.