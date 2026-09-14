CBFC clears Meghna Gulzar's 'Daayra' without any visual cuts
What's the story
The upcoming investigative thriller Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and directed by Meghna Gulzar, recently received an 'A' rating from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The board's Examining Committee only asked for a minor modification to one of the film's dialogues, revealed Bollywood Hungama. Moreover, no visual cuts have been made, meaning all violent scenes remain intact.
Dialogue alteration
Only 1 dialogue modification was requested
The only change requested by the CBFC was to "suitably modify" a dialogue spoken by Kapoor Khan's character, Ajooni.
The specific modification involved substituting one word in her dialogue with "Minister."
After this minor adjustment, Daayra received its certification on September 11.
The film's total runtime, according to the censor certificate, is 143 minutes and 16 seconds.
Career milestone
Kapoor Khan's 10th adult-rated film
Daayra is Kapoor Khan's 10th film to receive an adult rating.
The other nine movies were Ajnabee (2001), Chameli (2003), Dev (2004), Omkara (2006), Kurbaan (2009), Heroine (2012), Udta Punjab (2016), Veere Di Wedding (2018) and The Buckingham Murders (2024).
The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and is set to hit theaters on September 18.
It will clash with Kunal Kemmu's Vibe.