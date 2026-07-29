Noah Kahan slams Trump for unauthorized use of his song
What's the story
Singer-songwriter Noah Kahan has slammed US President Donald Trump and his administration for using the song American Cars in a White House social media post. The post was made after Trump's visit to General Motors this week. In response to the post, Kahan wrote on Instagram, "Would never approve of my music being used in support of you or this administration."
Song removal
The song was removed from the Instagram post
Instagram recently introduced a feature that allows users to change the song in a post even after it's been posted.
Following Kahan's criticism, the song was removed from the Instagram post but continues to play on their TikTok account, as per Deadline.
Kahan wasn't alone in his response; Noah Levine, who co-wrote American Cars with him, also replied, saying, "You fat f*** this song isn't for you."
Similar incident
Katy Perry also criticized Trump for using her song
Kahan and Levine are not the only artists to criticize the Trump administration for using their music on social media posts.
Katy Perry recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize the administration for using her song Firework.
She wrote, "I am deeply appalled and angry to see 'Firework' used on the @WhiteHouse TikTok account as a backing track for video footage of military strikes."
Perry's reaction
'To see a message of self-worth and upliftment weaponized...'
Perry further added, "I did not approve this, I was not asked, and I absolutely do not condone it."
She continued, "I wrote this song to be an anthem of hope, healing, and inner strength for people going through their darkest personal moments. To see a message of self-worth and upliftment weaponized to soundtrack destruction and violence is a complete violation of everything my song stands for."