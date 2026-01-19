Why Noah Schnapp missed Finn Wolfhard's 'SNL' debut

During his opening monologue, Wolfhard acknowledged the changes that come with aging out of "child actor" territory. His co-stars McLaughlin and Matarazzo made a surprise appearance to join him on stage. What's more, Wolfhard was also supported by his other Stranger Things castmates, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery, who attended the afterparty after the live episode.

Fan response

'SNL' sketch referencing Schnapp's character drew mixed reactions

A Stranger Things-themed parody on SNL, which featured Wolfhard, McLaughlin, and Matarazzo, received mixed reactions online. One line explaining Schnapp's absence because "his coming out scene is still going on" drew criticism for being insensitive. McLaughlin describing Lucas's s*x life with Max has invited flak, too. "Max & I started off hot & heavy...but then a couple years in, she just lies there like she's back in that coma." However, some fans defended SNL's approach as typical satire.