Boney Kapoor's Noida Film City gains momentum: Investment, infrastructure details
What's the story
The Bayview Bhutani Noida International Film City project, with an estimated investment of ₹1,500 crore, is set to begin construction in the coming months. The development will be a major driver for economic growth across the Yamuna Expressway corridor. The project is being developed by Bayview Projects LLP, a consortium of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and Bhutani Infra, in Sector 21 near the upcoming Noida International Airport.
Infrastructure details
What will the 1st phase include?
The first phase of the Bayview Bhutani Noida International Film City will cover 240 acres and is expected to include state-of-the-art sound stages, film studios, post-production facilities, a film institute, and permanent outdoor sets. Authorities have directed that core film infrastructure should be established before large-scale commercial components.
Economic impact
Film city to boost hospitality, retail, and tourism sectors
The construction of the film city comes at a time when rapid infrastructure development is taking place in the Yamuna Expressway region. This includes the upcoming airport, industrial parks, logistics hubs, and enhanced connectivity. Analysts believe that the establishment of a major film production hub could further boost investment in hospitality, retail, tourism, and entertainment sectors. Ashish Bhutani, CEO of Bhutani Infra, said the long-term potential lies in creating an integrated ecosystem around the project.
Future prospects
Real estate developers eye mixed-use projects around film city
As the project moves closer to construction, it is being seen as a key anchor for a new economic and cultural corridor in the National Capital Region (NCR). Real estate developers are also eyeing mixed-use projects around the film city, including hospitality assets, branded residences, entertainment districts, and lifestyle-focused commercial developments. Back in February 2025, Kapoor had acquired land for the project.