Boney Kapoor's Noida Film City gains momentum: Investment, infrastructure details

Economic impact

Film city to boost hospitality, retail, and tourism sectors

The construction of the film city comes at a time when rapid infrastructure development is taking place in the Yamuna Expressway region. This includes the upcoming airport, industrial parks, logistics hubs, and enhanced connectivity. Analysts believe that the establishment of a major film production hub could further boost investment in hospitality, retail, tourism, and entertainment sectors. Ashish Bhutani, CEO of Bhutani Infra, said the long-term potential lies in creating an integrated ecosystem around the project.