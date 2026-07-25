'Blew my mind': Christopher Nolan gushes over 'Pather Panchali'
What's the story
Christopher Nolan, the acclaimed director of The Odyssey, recently visited the Criterion Closet in New York City. During his visit, he praised legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray and his work on The Apu Trilogy. In a video shared by Criterion Collection on X, Nolan said, "And then there's the Apu Trilogy by Satyajit Ray, one of the greatest Indian filmmakers."
Film selection
Nolan excited to complete 'The Apu Trilogy'
Nolan further lauded Ray's Pather Panchali, the first film in The Apu Trilogy.
He said, "The trilogy starts with Pather Panchali, which is an absolutely incredible film. It just blew my mind." "I haven't yet seen parts two and three of the trilogy, so I'm pretty excited to get this and complete the story."
The Apu Trilogy consists of three Bengali films: Pather Panchali (1955), Aparajito (1956), and Apur Sansar (1959).
Film influences
Other films on Nolan's list
Apart from Ray's work, Nolan also selected Martin Scorsese's collection of short films and Fritz Lang's The Testament of Dr Mabuse.
He revealed that the latter was a significant influence while making The Dark Knight, especially for the Joker character.
Other films on Nolan's list included Spike Lee's Malcolm X, David Lynch's Lost Highway, and the Qatsi Trilogy.
India visit
Nolan has visited India thrice
Nolan has a long-standing relationship with India, having visited the country thrice. His last visit was for The Odyssey's promotional tour.
He had also shot parts of Tenet in 2019 and The Dark Knight Rises in 2011 at Jodhpur's Mehrangarh Fort.
During his recent visit to Mumbai, he expressed his love for India's film culture, saying he had never been anywhere else with such an appreciation for movies.