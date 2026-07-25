'Blew my mind': Christopher Nolan gushes over 'Pather Panchali'

Nolan further lauded Ray's Pather Panchali, the first film in The Apu Trilogy.

He said, "The trilogy starts with Pather Panchali, which is an absolutely incredible film. It just blew my mind." "I haven't yet seen parts two and three of the trilogy, so I'm pretty excited to get this and complete the story."

The Apu Trilogy consists of three Bengali films: Pather Panchali (1955), Aparajito (1956), and Apur Sansar (1959).