Nolan's 'The Odyssey' adaptation opens in theaters July 17 2026
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan's big-screen take on Homer's The Odyssey lands in theaters July 17, 2026.
Universal Pictures first teased the project back in December 2024.
The story follows King Odysseus as he battles his way home after the Trojan War, a journey Nolan says fills "an odd gap in movie history" and promises to be truly epic.
Damon leads 'The Odyssey' ensemble cast
Matt Damon steps into Odysseus's shoes, with Tom Holland playing his son Telemachus and Anne Hathaway as Penelope.
Zendaya takes on Athena, while Lupita Nyong'o plays both Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra.
Charlize Theron is Calypso, Robert Pattinson is Antinous, and Travis Scott joins as a bard, adding a modern twist to the classic tale.