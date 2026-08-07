Nolan's 'The Odyssey' fuels comeback for 70-mm IMAX format
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has sparked a huge comeback for the old-school 70-mm IMAX format. Demand was wild. Tickets went on sale an entire year in advance, and demand was intense.
AMC saw its biggest first-day studio film sales since 2022. The movie turned premium screenings into must-see events for film fans.
'The Odyssey' IMAX $257 million worldwide
The Odyssey pulled in $257 million from IMAX worldwide, with $27.6 million just from 41 special 70-mm screens.
Even century-old theaters like Glendale's Alex Theatre installed a new 70mm system in time for the opening of Nolan's reimagined Greek epic.
Directors like Nolan and Paul Thomas Anderson are making retro formats popular again, and Marvel is now catering to format-philes with their upcoming 'Infinity Vision.'