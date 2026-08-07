Nolan's 'The Odyssey' nears $1 billion worldwide, surpasses $930 million
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is making waves at the box office, closing in on $1 billion worldwide.
With over $930 million already earned, it's set to become just the third R-rated movie ever to reach this milestone, joining Deadpool and Wolverine and Joker in the exclusive club.
'The Odyssey' is 4th-highest R-rated film
Right now, The Odyssey sits as the fourth-highest-grossing R-rated film, just behind Nolan's Oppenheimer ($976.97 million).
Featuring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and Matt Damon, the movie retells Homer's classic story of Odysseus's epic journey home after the Trojan War.
If its momentum keeps up, The Odyssey could soon overtake Oppenheimer and rewrite box office history for R-rated films.