Nolan's 'The Odyssey' nets 92cr across India in 8 days
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is making waves at Indian theaters, pulling in ₹92 crore net within just eight days of its July 17 release.
With over 2,500 screens showing the film, from big cities to smaller towns, it's clear that audiences everywhere are loving it.
'The Odyssey' premium formats 80% full
Premium formats like IMAX and Dolby Atoms are packed, with occupancy hitting 80%, while regular screenings see steady crowds too.
Ticket prices for regular screenings range from ₹250 to ₹500, while premium experiences cost upwards of ₹1,000.
The film also dropped in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, making sure no one misses out.
Its success shows how international films are finding a bigger place in Indian cinema right now.