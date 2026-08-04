Nolan's 'The Odyssey' posts $3.2 million China previews and pre-sales
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan's new film, The Odyssey, is already making waves in China with $2.54 million in pre-sales for the August 8-16 window and a combined Chinese box-office total of roughly $3.2 million from completed preview grosses and advance ticket sales before its August 14 release.
The hype is real, and the numbers hint at a strong box office run.
'The Odyssey' 8.3 rating $2.54 million pre-sales
Chinese audiences are giving The Odyssey an impressive 8.3-star rating so far, and pre-sales alone pulled in $2.54 million during the August 8-16 window.
With China being a massive movie market, the film could rival Nolan's Tenet and challenge F1 and Free Guy for the title of the biggest non-franchise Hollywood hit in China.