Shot 'Sarke Chunar...' in Kannada, didn't know meaning, clarifies Nora  

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has distanced herself from the controversial song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the upcoming film KD: The Devil. The Hindi version of the song was recently criticized for its vulgar lyrics and choreography, leading to a ban on it by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry in Parliament. In response to the backlash, makers took down the Hindi version from YouTube .

Video message 'I shot this song three years ago in Kannada' On Wednesday, Fatehi shared a video message addressing the controversy. She clarified that she doesn't know Kannada, the language of the original song Sarse Ninna, and was unaware of its Hindi version Sarke Chunar. "I shot this song three years ago in a language called Kannada... I thought it was a remake of an iconic song," she said in her video.

Character attacks Personal attacks on my character are unfortunate: Fatehi She went on to say how makers didn't take her consent before publishing objectionable pictures of her during the song launch. While Fatehi thanked the public for their criticism, she also condemned personal attacks on her. "On a side note, I see some of you guys trying to use this as an opportunity to attack my character. It's unfortunate," she said in the video. She requested people to stop sharing the song online, as it only gives it unnecessary attention.

Advertisement

Film release Controversy surrounding 'Sarke Chunar...' The controversy started after the makers released the song in various languages, including Hindi as Sarke Chunar... While the Kannada version didn't attract much attention initially, the Hindi version faced flak for its suggestive lyrics and visuals. Despite the ongoing controversy, KD: The Devil remains set for a theatrical release on April 30.

Advertisement