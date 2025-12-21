'I'm alive, well': Nora Fatehi shares update after car accident
What's the story
Bollywood actor-dancer Nora Fatehi was involved in a serious car accident on Saturday. A drunk driver crashed into her vehicle, causing her to hit her head against the window. Despite suffering minor injuries and a slight concussion, she assured fans that she is "alive" and "well." She also used the incident to advocate against drinking and driving.
Accident details
Fatehi expressed gratitude for surviving the accident
Fatehi took to Instagram Stories to share multiple videos about the incident. She said, "Hey guys, I'm just coming here to tell you that I am okay. Yes, I was in a really serious car accident today in the afternoon." She continued, "A drunk person that was driving under the influence smashed my car, and unfortunately, the impact was quite severe, and it flung me across the car."
Safety message
Fatehi condemned drinking and driving
Fatehi said, "I'm alive, and I'm well. Except for some minor injuries, swelling, and a slight concussion, I'm okay. I'm grateful for that." She added, "That could have ended terribly... this is why you should not drink and drive." She further stated, "I hate alcohol to begin with... It is not something I promote or even enjoy being around."
Work commitment
Fatehi's post-accident performance and gratitude
Despite the accident, Fatehi performed at DJ David Guetta's concert later on Saturday night. She said, "I don't let anything get in the way of my work, my ambition, and any opportunities that I get." She continued, "So no drunk driver was going to get in that kind of opportunity. I worked way too hard to reach these milestones and moments." She also thanked everyone who reached out to check on her well-being.
Ongoing concern
Fatehi spoke about the menace of drunk driving
Fatehi also spoke about the alarming number of drunk driving cases in India. She said, "There have been so many cases in India, in Mumbai itself, of people who killed other innocent people because they were drinking and driving." She added, "There is no excuse for that. I'm grateful that I'm okay and safe." The police have arrested the driver under sections related to rash driving and drunken driving.