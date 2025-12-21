'I'm alive, well': Nora Fatehi shares update after car accident

Bollywood actor-dancer Nora Fatehi was involved in a serious car accident on Saturday. A drunk driver crashed into her vehicle, causing her to hit her head against the window. Despite suffering minor injuries and a slight concussion, she assured fans that she is "alive" and "well." She also used the incident to advocate against drinking and driving.

Accident details Fatehi expressed gratitude for surviving the accident Fatehi took to Instagram Stories to share multiple videos about the incident. She said, "Hey guys, I'm just coming here to tell you that I am okay. Yes, I was in a really serious car accident today in the afternoon." She continued, "A drunk person that was driving under the influence smashed my car, and unfortunately, the impact was quite severe, and it flung me across the car."

Safety message Fatehi condemned drinking and driving Fatehi said, "I'm alive, and I'm well. Except for some minor injuries, swelling, and a slight concussion, I'm okay. I'm grateful for that." She added, "That could have ended terribly... this is why you should not drink and drive." She further stated, "I hate alcohol to begin with... It is not something I promote or even enjoy being around."

Work commitment Fatehi's post-accident performance and gratitude Despite the accident, Fatehi performed at DJ David Guetta's concert later on Saturday night. She said, "I don't let anything get in the way of my work, my ambition, and any opportunities that I get." She continued, "So no drunk driver was going to get in that kind of opportunity. I worked way too hard to reach these milestones and moments." She also thanked everyone who reached out to check on her well-being.