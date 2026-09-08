Nora Fatehi faces ₹3cr defamation suit over 'toy' airplane remarks

The controversy began when Fatehi shared videos from inside a Cessna Citation CJ2 aircraft during a Mumbai-Jaipur flight in December last year.

In these videos, she referred to the aircraft as a "miniature," "toy," and "Lego airplane."

Dunes Aviation claims these comments circulated widely because of Fatehi's social media reach of over 46 million followers.

The company alleges that the posts had a direct commercial impact on them.