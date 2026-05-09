FIFA World Cup: Nora Fatehi to perform at opening ceremony

The USA opening ceremony will feature global icons like Anitta, Future, Katy Perry, Lisa, Rema, and Tyla. Over the years, Fatehi has built a strong presence on international platforms and major global sporting events, including performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

New music

Check out her upcoming I-Pop track 'Body Roll'

In addition to her upcoming performance, Fatehi is also gearing up for the release of her I-Pop track Body Roll featuring Honey Singh. The song is set to release on Saturday. Meanwhile, Fatehi recently found herself embroiled in controversy over the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the film KD: The Devil. The song received backlash for its explicit lyrics. She apologized for her involvement in the music video and said the song was never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments.