FIFA World Cup: Nora Fatehi to perform at opening ceremony
What's the story
Nora Fatehi will be performing at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 12 in Toronto. She will be sharing the stage with international stars such as Michael Bublé, Alessia Cara, and Alanis Morissette. The official announcement of the lineup was made on Saturday. Apart from Fatehi, other artists set to perform include Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Sanjoy, Vegedream, and William Prince.
Twitter Post
Here's the official announcement
A historic Canadian Opening Ceremony 🇨🇦— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) May 8, 2026
Where cultures connect, Canada shines as football and music unite the world for the #FIFAWorldCup 🏆🎶🎆
Other performers
Performers for the USA opening ceremony
The USA opening ceremony will feature global icons like Anitta, Future, Katy Perry, Lisa, Rema, and Tyla. Over the years, Fatehi has built a strong presence on international platforms and major global sporting events, including performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
New music
Check out her upcoming I-Pop track 'Body Roll'
In addition to her upcoming performance, Fatehi is also gearing up for the release of her I-Pop track Body Roll featuring Honey Singh. The song is set to release on Saturday. Meanwhile, Fatehi recently found herself embroiled in controversy over the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the film KD: The Devil. The song received backlash for its explicit lyrics. She apologized for her involvement in the music video and said the song was never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments.