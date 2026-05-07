'Sarke Chunar' row: Nora apologizes, to sponsor orphan girls' education

Actor Nora Fatehi has publicly apologized over the Sarke Chunar controversy after appearing before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday. The track from the film KD: The Devil had been accused of disrespecting women through its lyrics and visuals. After her appearance, Fatehi told reporters that there was never any intention to hurt sentiments through the song.

Apology 'It's really important for us to give back...' Fatehi said, "It was just a situation that I was put in, and there was no intention to offend anybody, but of course I have to be responsible as an artist." "I definitely apologize; we have done everything in writing. They have been so kind and helpful. It's really important for us to give back to the society." "So, I decided that we should sponsor a few orphan girls, their education, so that is the goal after this matter."

Initiative Sanjay Dutt was also summoned by the NCW The NCW had earlier issued notices to those associated with the song, including Fatehi and actor Sanjay Dutt. Dutt also appeared before the NCW on April 27 in connection with the matter. His advocate, Hemant Shah, said, "Sanjay Dutt was not aware of what the lyrics of the song Sarke Chunar Teri meant as it was recorded in another language that he does not understand." He has apologized and offered to support the education of 50 tribal children.

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