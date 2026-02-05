'Not a loss': Lucky Ali on Arijit's playback singing break Entertainment Feb 05, 2026

Lucky Ali has shown full support for Arijit Singh's recent decision to step away from playback singing.

Sharing his thoughts in a virtual interview with PTI, Ali said, "something must have snapped within him. I totally agree with Arijit when he made the stand. And it's not a loss."

He also encouraged artists to find their own way instead of relying on film or music companies.