'Not a loss': Lucky Ali on Arijit's playback singing break
Lucky Ali has shown full support for Arijit Singh's recent decision to step away from playback singing.
Sharing his thoughts in a virtual interview with PTI, Ali said, "something must have snapped within him. I totally agree with Arijit when he made the stand. And it's not a loss."
He also encouraged artists to find their own way instead of relying on film or music companies.
Arijit announced his decision on January 27
On January 27, Arijit announced on Instagram that he would not take new playback assignments, thanking fans.
He said he would complete his pending commitments, and listeners can expect a few releases, but after that he plans to focus on making independent music.
Ali's thoughts on musicians being self-reliant
Ali—who just dropped a new track called Tu Jaane Hai Kahan—stressed how important it is for musicians to be self-reliant.
He believes artists shouldn't depend too much on big companies if they want creative freedom.