'Not reshooting or rewriting my film': Anurag Basu on Saiyaara
Anurag Basu wants everyone to know—he's not rewriting or reshooting his upcoming musical romance with Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela, despite rumors sparked by Mohit Suri's hit film Saiyaara.
"In my film, the girl doesn't have dementia or any [other condition]," Basu shared, adding that he knew about Saiyaara's plot all along and is genuinely happy for Suri's success.
Basu's fun fact about his and Saiyaara's storyline
The buzz started after Saiyaara got great reviews, making some people think Basu was scrambling to change his movie.
But according to him, the delay isn't about script tweaks—it's just that only 40% of filming is done and Kartik Aaryan has a packed schedule.
Now, the release is pushed from Diwali 2025 to early 2026.
'Aashiqui 3' connection
Fun fact: Both movies actually began as part of the canceled Aashiqui 3 project.
While Saiyaara branched off on its own, Basu lost rights to use the "Aashiqui" title but still plans to include a fresh take on its iconic soundtrack in his film.