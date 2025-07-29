Next Article
Brad Pitt's 'Formula 1' revving back to IMAX theaters
Brad Pitt's Formula 1 movie, F1, is making a comeback to IMAX theaters on August 8, 2025.
After pulling in over $460 million worldwide since its June debut, the film is getting another shot on the big screen.
Directed by Joseph Kosinski (the mind behind Top Gun: Maverick), the movie dives into the fast-paced world of F1 racing.
'F1' features real-life F1 champ Lewis Hamilton
IMAX screenings played a big role in F1's box office success—making up 10% of opening weekend sales—so Apple's betting fans want that immersive experience again.
The cast also features Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, and real-life F1 champ Lewis Hamilton, who helped produce alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Pitt himself.