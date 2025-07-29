Brad Pitt's 'Formula 1' revving back to IMAX theaters Entertainment Jul 29, 2025

Brad Pitt's Formula 1 movie, F1, is making a comeback to IMAX theaters on August 8, 2025.

After pulling in over $460 million worldwide since its June debut, the film is getting another shot on the big screen.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski (the mind behind Top Gun: Maverick), the movie dives into the fast-paced world of F1 racing.