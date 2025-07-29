'The Fantastic Four' struggles at box office, trails behind 'Saiyaara'
The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel's latest superhero film, isn't having the best run in Indian theaters.
After a promising ₹20cr opening weekend, collections quickly dropped off—only ₹2cr came in on Day 4, bringing the total to ₹22.10cr.
Directed by Matt Shakman and starring Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby, the movie focuses on the team battling Galactus and Silver Surfer, but even buzz around a leaked Dr. Doom post-credit scene couldn't keep momentum going.
'Saiyaara' has been ruling most screens
One big reason for The Fantastic Four's struggle? Saiyaara—a musical romantic drama starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda—has been ruling most screens since its release.
Its ongoing success has made it tough for other films to compete, leaving The Fantastic Four trailing behind at the Indian box office.