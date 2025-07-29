'The Fantastic Four' struggles at box office, trails behind 'Saiyaara' Entertainment Jul 29, 2025

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel's latest superhero film, isn't having the best run in Indian theaters.

After a promising ₹20cr opening weekend, collections quickly dropped off—only ₹2cr came in on Day 4, bringing the total to ₹22.10cr.

Directed by Matt Shakman and starring Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby, the movie focuses on the team battling Galactus and Silver Surfer, but even buzz around a leaked Dr. Doom post-credit scene couldn't keep momentum going.