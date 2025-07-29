'Avatar: Fire and Ash' teaser: Meet the new Na'vi clan Entertainment Jul 29, 2025

The first look at "Avatar: Fire and Ash" is here, showing off a brand-new Na'vi tribe—the Ash People—led by Varang, who teams up with Quaritch.

Meanwhile, the Sully family joins forces with the Metkayina clan to face this fiery new threat on Pandora.

The movie lands in theaters December 19, 2025.