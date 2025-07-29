Next Article
'Avatar: Fire and Ash' teaser: Meet the new Na'vi clan
The first look at "Avatar: Fire and Ash" is here, showing off a brand-new Na'vi tribe—the Ash People—led by Varang, who teams up with Quaritch.
Meanwhile, the Sully family joins forces with the Metkayina clan to face this fiery new threat on Pandora.
The movie lands in theaters December 19, 2025.
Did you know?
Familiar favorites like Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet are back. Newcomers Oona Chaplin (as Varang), David Thewlis, and Michelle Yeoh join the adventure.
Fun fact: "Fire and Ash" was originally meant to be part of "The Way of Water," but got its own film so the story could dive deeper into Pandora's world.