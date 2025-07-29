Filmmaker Man Singh sues Ruchi Gujjar for ₹10 crore
Man Singh is taking legal action against Ruchi Gujjar, asking for ₹10 crore in damages after she allegedly disrupted the premiere of his movie So Long Valley.
Singh says Gujjar tried to sabotage the event and pressured cast members to back out, which he claims hurt both his reputation and finances.
The court case has officially started.
Gujjar tried to block the film's release
At the event, Gujjar reportedly threw a sandal and a water bottle at Singh, then led protests with placards against the producers.
Police have now filed an FIR against her and six others.
Gujjar says she acted out because of financial disputes—she claims money she sent for a TV serial was instead used for this film.
Her attempt to legally block the film's release didn't work since there was no contract between her and Singh.