Filmmaker Man Singh sues Ruchi Gujjar for ₹10 crore

Gujjar tried to block the film's release

At the event, Gujjar reportedly threw a sandal and a water bottle at Singh, then led protests with placards against the producers.

Police have now filed an FIR against her and six others.

Gujjar says she acted out because of financial disputes—she claims money she sent for a TV serial was instead used for this film.

Her attempt to legally block the film's release didn't work since there was no contract between her and Singh.