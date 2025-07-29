'Gamblers' on Sun NXT: Sangeeth Shoban's diamond heist hits streaming

Dive into the world of 'Gamblers'

Directed by KSK Chaitanya, Gamblers is all about a daring diamond heist set in a nightclub.

Alongside Shoban, you'll spot Prashanth, Rocking Rakesh, Prudhvi Raj, and Bharani Shankar.

The soundtrack comes from Shashank Tirupati with visuals by Prem Sagar.

If you're into crime thrillers with a twist of Telugu flair, this might be one to add to your watchlist.