'Gamblers' on Sun NXT: Sangeeth Shoban's diamond heist hits streaming
Missed it in theaters? Gamblers, the Telugu film starring Sangeeth Shoban, is dropping on Sun NXT from August 14, 2025.
After a quiet box office run—mostly because hardly anyone knew it was out—the movie's hoping to find its audience online.
Dive into the world of 'Gamblers'
Directed by KSK Chaitanya, Gamblers is all about a daring diamond heist set in a nightclub.
Alongside Shoban, you'll spot Prashanth, Rocking Rakesh, Prudhvi Raj, and Bharani Shankar.
The soundtrack comes from Shashank Tirupati with visuals by Prem Sagar.
If you're into crime thrillers with a twist of Telugu flair, this might be one to add to your watchlist.