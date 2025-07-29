Ahaan-Aneet's 'Saiyaara' crosses ₹350 crore mark globally: Details here

'Saiyaara' could soon cross ₹400 crore mark

By its second weekend, "Saiyaara" had earned ₹373.7 crore worldwide—₹247.25 crore from India and ₹77 crore overseas.

The story follows Krish Kapoor, an aspiring musician, and Vaani Batra, an introverted writer, as they navigate love and heartbreak.

Strong performances and a relatable storyline have clearly struck a chord with audiences; trade analyst Taran Adarsh even said the film could soon cross ₹400 crore!