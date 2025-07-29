Ahaan-Aneet's 'Saiyaara' leaves 'Sikandar' behind, races toward ₹400cr mark

'Saiyaara' breaks records in UK, Australia, and Gulf region

The film's global buzz isn't slowing down. Saiyaara has made $8.9 million internationally, setting a new record for Hindi films in the UK this year by crossing £1 million.

It's also doing big numbers in Australia and especially the Gulf region, where earnings are close to $3 million—putting it on track to break Sikandar's record there as well.