Ahaan-Aneet's 'Saiyaara' leaves 'Sikandar' behind, races toward ₹400cr mark
Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is having a huge moment at the box office.
Released just 11 days ago, it's already pulled in over ₹375cr worldwide—₹299cr of that from India alone—leaving previous hit Sikandar behind.
'Saiyaara' breaks records in UK, Australia, and Gulf region
The film's global buzz isn't slowing down. Saiyaara has made $8.9 million internationally, setting a new record for Hindi films in the UK this year by crossing £1 million.
It's also doing big numbers in Australia and especially the Gulf region, where earnings are close to $3 million—putting it on track to break Sikandar's record there as well.