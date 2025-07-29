Former WWE star Rhaka Khan arrested for trespassing Entertainment Jul 29, 2025

Trenesha Biggers, better known as Rhaka Khan from her wrestling days, was arrested in New York City after allegedly refusing to leave her Midtown Manhattan apartment despite an eviction notice.

Neighbors reported her staying there without permission, so police removed her on Saturday morning.

She's currently being held at the NYPD's 17th Precinct.