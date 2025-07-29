Next Article
Former WWE star Rhaka Khan arrested for trespassing
Trenesha Biggers, better known as Rhaka Khan from her wrestling days, was arrested in New York City after allegedly refusing to leave her Midtown Manhattan apartment despite an eviction notice.
Neighbors reported her staying there without permission, so police removed her on Saturday morning.
She's currently being held at the NYPD's 17th Precinct.
Biggers now faces several charges—including felony and misdemeanor criminal trespass, plus property damage over $250—which could mean up to four years in prison if convicted.
Once a WWE Diva Search contestant and TNA wrestler, she's also had previous legal troubles, like a massive lawsuit dismissed in 2024 involving conspiracy and child custody claims.
