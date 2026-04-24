Notandas Realty acquires Leela Bungalow on Juhu Tara Road ₹221cr

Art Deco sea facing bungalow

Originally listed at around ₹210 to ₹220 crore in 2022, the price later went up to ₹250 crore before settling at the final amount.

The bungalow stands out with its Art Deco style and original Burma teak features, spread over 8,480 square feet.

Even though its heritage status means no major redevelopment is allowed, buyers were drawn by its history and rare sea-facing location in Juhu.

JLL India managed the sale, and only careful refurbishments that keep its charm are permitted.