Notandas Realty acquires Leela Bungalow on Juhu Tara Road ₹221cr
Mumbai's well-known Leela Bungalow on Juhu Tara Road just changed hands for a massive ₹221 crore.
Once home to the Nanavati family, this heritage property was snapped up by Notandas Realty (of Notandas Jewellers).
The deal wrapped up on April 22, making it one of the city's biggest real estate moves this year.
Art Deco sea facing bungalow
Originally listed at around ₹210 to ₹220 crore in 2022, the price later went up to ₹250 crore before settling at the final amount.
The bungalow stands out with its Art Deco style and original Burma teak features, spread over 8,480 square feet.
Even though its heritage status means no major redevelopment is allowed, buyers were drawn by its history and rare sea-facing location in Juhu.
JLL India managed the sale, and only careful refurbishments that keep its charm are permitted.