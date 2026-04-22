Novak calls Ravitz problematic 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' premiere

Novak enjoys playing tricky roles

Novak, famous for playing Ryan on The Office, admits he often gets cast as the guy you love to hate.

He jokes that it's a bit of a mystery why this keeps happening but says he actually enjoys playing these tricky roles.

Reflecting on his early career confidence and playful style at the event, Novak seems happy to keep embracing the fun, even if it means ruffling some feathers along the way.