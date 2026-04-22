Novak calls Ravitz problematic 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' premiere
Entertainment
B.J. Novak showed up at The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere and didn't shy away from calling his new character, Jay Ravitz, a total "problem," even laughing along when someone called him a "douchebag."
The sequel brings back Anne Hathaway's Andy, who reconnects with Meryl Streep's Miranda and Emily Blunt's Emily (now heads a luxury brand).
Novak enjoys playing tricky roles
Novak, famous for playing Ryan on The Office, admits he often gets cast as the guy you love to hate.
He jokes that it's a bit of a mystery why this keeps happening but says he actually enjoys playing these tricky roles.
Reflecting on his early career confidence and playful style at the event, Novak seems happy to keep embracing the fun, even if it means ruffling some feathers along the way.