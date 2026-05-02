Novak's Ravitz rejects trends in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
Entertainment
BJ Novak is stepping into The Devil Wears Prada sequel, but with a twist: his character Jay Ravitz is, as Novak jokes, "the worst dressed character in the history of The Devil Wears Prada Universe."
While everyone else is all about high fashion, Ravitz sticks to plain old formal wear and doesn't care much for trends.
Sequel reunites Streep and Blunt
Released May 1, 2026, The Devil Wears Prada 2 brings back Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly and Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton.
This time around, the story explores how media and fashion have evolved since the original film.
Novak's offbeat character shakes things up by challenging what's considered "in," adding a fresh layer to the classic glam-versus-reality vibe.