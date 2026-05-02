Novak's Ravitz rejects trends in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Entertainment May 02, 2026

BJ Novak is stepping into The Devil Wears Prada sequel, but with a twist: his character Jay Ravitz is, as Novak jokes, "the worst dressed character in the history of The Devil Wears Prada Universe."

While everyone else is all about high fashion, Ravitz sticks to plain old formal wear and doesn't care much for trends.