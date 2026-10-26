November brings 'Ramayana' then 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' releases

November 2026 is packed for Bollywood fans!

It all starts with Ramayana on November 5; Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi take on this epic tale under Nitesh Tiwari's direction.

Later in the month, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari team up for Yeh Prem Mol Liya, a family entertainer dropping November 27.