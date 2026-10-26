November brings 'Ramayana' then 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' releases
November 2026 is packed for Bollywood fans!
It all starts with Ramayana on November 5; Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi take on this epic tale under Nitesh Tiwari's direction.
Later in the month, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari team up for Yeh Prem Mol Liya, a family entertainer dropping November 27.
Oscar entry 'Gondhal' headlines November slate
November 13 brings two big releases: Gondhal, India's official Oscar entry blending tradition with psychological thrills, and Pratap, a dramatic police story starring Amit Sadh.
On November 20, you get both the thriller remake Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak and rural horror pick Kaali Kheti with Jackie Shroff.
Wrapping up the month is action-packed Gunmaaster G9, led by Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh.
Lots to look forward to if you love variety at the movies!