The film will stream on Prime Video

OTT: When, where to watch 'Now You See Me 3'

By Isha Sharma 12:34 pm Mar 23, 202612:34 pm

What's the story

The third installment of the acclaimed heist franchise, Now You See Me: Now You Don't, will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India from March 29, 2026. The film is currently in its premium video-on-demand (PVOD) window after a successful theatrical run and can be rented on platforms like Apple TV and Google Play. The previous movies in the franchise are Now You See Me and Now You See Me 2.