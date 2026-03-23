OTT: When, where to watch 'Now You See Me 3'
What's the story
The third installment of the acclaimed heist franchise, Now You See Me: Now You Don't, will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India from March 29, 2026. The film is currently in its premium video-on-demand (PVOD) window after a successful theatrical run and can be rented on platforms like Apple TV and Google Play. The previous movies in the franchise are Now You See Me and Now You See Me 2.
Film details
About the film and its cast
Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the film features Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Rosamund Pike in lead roles. The story follows the original illusionists: J Daniel Atlas (Eisenberg), Merritt McKinney (Harrelson), Jack Wilder (Franco), and Henley Reeves (Fisher), who are brought out of hiding for their most dangerous mission yet. The new recruits are Charlie (Justice Smith), Bosco (Dominic Sessa), and June (Ariana Greenblatt). Mark Ruffalo appears in a cameo.
Production insights
Critical reception and box office collection
The film was shot in Budapest, Hungary, and Paris, France. It received mostly positive reviews from critics. The movie reportedly earned around $244 million globally during its theatrical run and received praise for its visual spectacle and the chemistry between veteran and new cast members. Indian viewers can watch the film in English, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.