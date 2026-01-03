Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur engaged to Stebin Ben; see photos

Nupur Sanon, the younger sister of Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon , has announced her engagement to singer Stebin Ben. Ben proposed to Sanon on a yacht during their vacation. Meanwhile, revealing their wedding plans, a source earlier told Hindustan Times, "The families have finalized January 11 as the wedding day, with celebrations spread across three days."

Proposal details Sanon shared photos from the proposal on Instagram The first image, shared by Sanon on Instagram, featured Ben on one knee with placards that read "Will you marry me?" held by others. The second photo showed Sanon flaunting her massive diamond ring, while another captured the couple sharing a warm hug. The caption read, "In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I've ever had to say."

Reception details Sanon and Ben to host reception in Mumbai While the wedding festivities will take place in Udaipur, the couple reportedly plans to host a separate reception in Mumbai on January 13. This event will be attended by their colleagues and friends from the industry. The source added, "Nupur and Stebin wanted to keep the wedding personal. It's more about family and longtime friends than a large industry gathering."