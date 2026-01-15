Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's wedding dance goes viral

A 3-day celebration with all the feels

The wedding was a full-on three-day party at Raffles Udaipur—think haldi, mehendi, a boho-themed sangeet night and a separate cocktail night with performances by B Praak, Sagar Bhatia and DJ Chetas, Christian vows, Hindu pheras, fireworks, and Nupur in a Manish Malhotra outfit.

There was also a sweet moment where Kriti and Nupur danced together to "Badi Mushkil," with Kriti posting later, writing in part: "My little one is married! From holding you in my arms for the first time when I was 5... My heart is so full."

The Mumbai reception on January 13 brought out Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Hina Khan.