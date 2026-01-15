Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's wedding dance goes viral
Nupur Sanon (Kriti Sanon's sister) and singer Stebin Ben had their first dance at their dreamy Udaipur wedding, and the internet can't get enough.
Their moves to Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga's "Die With a Smile" on January 10 instantly went viral, receiving widespread attention after Filmy Kalakar shared the clip.
A 3-day celebration with all the feels
The wedding was a full-on three-day party at Raffles Udaipur—think haldi, mehendi, a boho-themed sangeet night and a separate cocktail night with performances by B Praak, Sagar Bhatia and DJ Chetas, Christian vows, Hindu pheras, fireworks, and Nupur in a Manish Malhotra outfit.
There was also a sweet moment where Kriti and Nupur danced together to "Badi Mushkil," with Kriti posting later, writing in part: "My little one is married! From holding you in my arms for the first time when I was 5... My heart is so full."
The Mumbai reception on January 13 brought out Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Hina Khan.