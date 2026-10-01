Nushrratt Bharuccha hospitalized in Bali?
What's the story
Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Bali for a work commitment, has reportedly met with an accident there. The nature of her injuries is currently unknown, but she has been hospitalized and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, if a report by NDTV is to be believed. This unfortunate incident comes just a week after the actor shared pictures from a holiday on social media.
Film project
Bharuccha joins Tiger Shroff's next film
In other news, Bharuccha is looking forward to her next film project. She has reportedly joined the cast of Tiger Shroff's upcoming venture.
The movie marks the first collaboration between Shroff and Bharuccha.
A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "The team wanted someone who could bring both strength and emotional depth to the story. Nushrratt was always one of the strongest choices."
Character details
More about her role in upcoming movie
While details about her character are being kept under wraps, reports suggest her role holds considerable weight in the film's narrative. Apparently, her part goes beyond that of a conventional female lead.
The film also stars Pashmina Roshan, Abhishek Banerjee, and Elvish Yadav in key roles, according to Bollywood Hungama.
Production details
Meanwhile, here are the deets about her recent project
The film also marks a significant milestone for producer Viccky Jain as it is his first project as a producer under his newly launched banner, VJ Frames.
Meanwhile, Bharuccha was last seen in the comedy thriller Ufff Yeh Siyapaa alongside Sohum Shah.
More details regarding her accident or injury are awaited.