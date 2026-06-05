'Turned into something...ugly': Nushrratt on emotional toll after IPL controversy

Nushrratt Bharuccha opened up about the emotional toll she faced after a video from her Instagram Story, posted during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL title celebrations, went viral online with misleading claims. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said she was in "disbelief." "It was such an ordinary, happy moment...I was watching the match at a friend's place, and there was a puppy crying in the background." "I felt attacked to see that it turned into something ugly...and how fast it traveled."

Emotional impact 'It's a violating feeling to have your name...' Bharuccha said that the incident affected her more than she expected. "I won't pretend it didn't get to me. It's a violating feeling to have your name attached to something you never said or did and to read strangers dissecting you so cruelly." "For a few days, I stepped away from my phone because constantly refreshing it was only feeding the anxiety."

Support system 'I also learnt that replying to every comment only...' During this difficult time, Bharuccha leaned on her close friends and family for support. "What helped was reminding myself that the truth was simple and on my side, and leaning on the people who actually know me," she said. "I also learnt that replying to every comment only gives it oxygen." "Staying quiet, and then making one clear statement, felt far healthier than fighting a thousand little battles."

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Family concern 'My family's first instinct was to protect me' Bharuccha revealed that her family was more worried than she was. "My family's first instinct was to protect me, to tell me to log off and not read any of it," she said. "And my friends, including the ones whose home and whose puppy this whole thing began with, were wonderful." "They were genuinely upset that something so innocent had been twisted." "That circle is what keeps you steady when the outside noise gets loud."

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Public figure challenges 'As a woman, and as someone in the public eye...' The incident has made Bharuccha more aware of the challenges of being a public figure. "As a woman, and as someone in the public eye, you realize almost anything can be pulled out of context and weaponised, even a puppy crying," she said. However, she refuses to let trolls dictate her life. "If anything, my real takeaway is for the people watching: verify before you believe and remember there's a human being on the other side of the screen."