Nushrratt to undergo surgery after spinal fracture in Bali
What's the story
Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is set to be airlifted from Bali to Mumbai after suffering a spinal fracture in an accident. The actor was on a work-cum-holiday trip when the incident occurred, her team said in an official statement. She is currently hospitalized in Bali and will undergo spine surgery upon her return to Mumbai.
Medical arrangements
Actor's health, medical care top priority
Bharuccha's team is working on arrangements to bring her back to Mumbai via an air ambulance.
The actor's health and medical care are the immediate priority, according to the statement.
"Following further evaluation by the doctors, Nushrratt will be undergoing spine surgery," it read.
Given the nature of her injury and impending surgery, Bharuccha is likely to take time off for rest and recovery.
Privacy request
Request for privacy during this period
Bharuccha's team has requested privacy for the actor during this period.
"We request everyone to respect her privacy at this time and allow her the space to focus on her treatment and recovery," the statement read.
The team also expressed gratitude for everyone's concern and good wishes, promising to share further updates as and when appropriate.
Career update
Bharuccha is reportedly a part of Tiger Shroff's next film
Bharuccha is reportedly a part of Tiger Shroff's next film. The project marks the first on-screen collaboration between Shroff and Bharuccha.
A source told Pinkvilla, "The team wanted someone who could bring both strength and emotional depth to the story. Nushrratt was always one of the strongest choices."
The role is said to be significant in the film's narrative.