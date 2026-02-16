Shahid Kapoor's 'O'Romeo' crosses ₹30cr in opening weekend

Shahid Kapoor 's latest film, O' Romeo, has made a remarkable debut at the Indian box office. The romantic drama, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj , has collected ₹30.15 crore over its opening weekend, according to Sacnilk, despite mixed reviews from audiences regarding its storyline. The film also stars Triptii Dimri and Nana Patekar in pivotal roles. It was released on February 13 and is based on Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Collection breakdown 'O'Romeo' crosses ₹40cr mark globally The film started strong with ₹8.5cr on its opening day, followed by a significant increase to ₹12.65cr on Valentine's Day. However, the collections dipped slightly on Sunday due to a high-voltage India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match (₹9cr). Despite this, O' Romeo managed to cross the ₹30 crore mark in India within its opening weekend, with final reports indicating a collection of ₹30.15 crore. The worldwide earnings stand at ₹40.6cr according to reports by Sacnilk and Box Office India.

Family support Mira, Ishaan praised Kapoor's performance soon after release Soon after the film's release, Kapoor received heartfelt appreciation from his family. His wife, Mira Rajput, shared a post on Instagram praising his performance. She wrote, "The one who is relentless, talented beyond belief... Because what holds you is the light. Destiny's child." His brother-actor Ishaan Khatter also applauded Kapoor's portrayal of Ustara in a note on Instagram.

