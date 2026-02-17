Shahid-Triptii's 'O'Romeo' sees major drop on Monday; collects ₹34.9cr

The film O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri , has seen a major drop in its box office collection on the first Monday after release. Despite a steady opening weekend , it witnessed a significant dip on Day 4 as is common with weekday slowdowns. Nevertheless, the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial continues to hold reasonably well at the domestic box office.

Box office performance Looking at 'O'Romeo in numbers As per Sacnilk, O'Romeo earned ₹4.75cr on its first Monday, taking the total domestic net collection to around ₹34.9cr. The film had an occupancy of 11.62% on Monday, with urban centers performing slightly better than mass circuits. Despite the drop in collections, it has become Kapoor's highest-grossing film post-COVID-19 and is set to join his top 10 highest-grossing films list soon.

Daily earnings Day-wise collection so far The film's day-wise collection so far has been as follows: Day 1 (Friday): ₹8.5cr, Day 2 (Saturday): ₹12.65cr, Day 3 (Sunday): ₹9cr, and Day 4 (Monday): ₹4.75cr. Despite the drop in collections on Monday, the film continues to perform well at the box office and is expected to gross around ₹45cr by the end of its first week.

