Where will Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri's 'O'Romeo' stream after theatrical run?

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri 's upcoming action-thriller O'Romeo will be released in theaters on Friday, February 13, 2026. The film, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj , has been cleared of a legal challenge that sought to halt its release. The Bombay City Civil Court dismissed the case filed by Sanober Shaikh, the daughter of late gangster Hussain Ustara. She had alleged that the film was based on her father's life.

Streaming platform When will 'O'Romeo' be available on streaming? The official poster of O'Romeo, shared by Kapoor on Instagram, suggests that the film will be available on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run. Typically, films have a 45-60 day window in theaters before they move to streaming platforms. This means O'Romeo could land on Prime Video by late March or early April 2026.

Film synopsis More about 'O'Romeo' O'Romeo is a revenge drama described as a tragic love story layered with revenge, romance, and intense action. It follows a stone-hearted goon (Kapoor) whose world is turned upside down when he falls in love with a woman with a mission (Dimri). The film also stars Avinash Tiwary, Vikrant Massey, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Disha Patani.

Advertisement