'O'Romeo': Reviews, ratings removed from BookMyShow due to court order

Platform update

The film's page now shows 'reviews and ratings disabled'

The O'Romeo page on BookMyShow still shows how many people are interested in the film (over 125K at the time of writing). However, it also states "reviews and ratings disabled as per court order." This is reportedly the first time a Hindi film has taken legal action to get audience reviews and ratings removed from an online platform. Earlier, reviews and ratings were removed from BMS for Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and Darshan Thoogudeepa's The Devil, too.