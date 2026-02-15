'O'Romeo': Reviews, ratings removed from BookMyShow due to court order
What's the story
Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, was released on Friday and received mixed reviews. Its audience rating on the online ticketing platform BookMyShow started at a low 6.8 and later improved to 7 by Saturday. But soon after, the rating was removed from the platform, with a note stating "reviews and ratings disabled as per court order." The step has reportedly been taken to combat fake negative reviews that can harm the film's theatrical business.
Platform update
The film's page now shows 'reviews and ratings disabled'
The O'Romeo page on BookMyShow still shows how many people are interested in the film (over 125K at the time of writing). However, it also states "reviews and ratings disabled as per court order." This is reportedly the first time a Hindi film has taken legal action to get audience reviews and ratings removed from an online platform. Earlier, reviews and ratings were removed from BMS for Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and Darshan Thoogudeepa's The Devil, too.
Film synopsis
More about the film and its cast ensemble
O'Romeo is a violent, gory romantic thriller and marks Kapoor's fourth film with Bhardwaj. The film also stars Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Nana Patekar. It is inspired by a chapter from author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.