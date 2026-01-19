'O Romeo Row' controversy: Ustara's daughter speaks out
Sanober Shaikh, daughter of late Mumbai gangster Hussain Ustara, says she never threatened the makers of "O' Romeo / O Romeo"—just sent legal notices.
As she told NDTV, "We have only sent a notice. The reason is that in the teaser and videos, my father, that is my father's entire image has been shown. His look, his style - everything is being shown exactly like him..."
Her lawyer sent notices to Vishal Bhardwaj, Sajid Nadiadwala, and the CBFC.
Family demands compensation over film's portrayal
The family wants ₹2 crore for allegedly using Ustara's likeness without permission in Shahid Kapoor's character.
They argue the film hurts their reputation and have asked the court to pause its release (Release date not specified in the source article).
The filmmakers insist it isn't a biopic but say it's inspired by real events.