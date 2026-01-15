LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / 'O'Romeo': Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri starrer's 1st song drops soon
'O'Romeo': Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri starrer's 1st song drops soon
'O'Romeo's song to drop soon

'O'Romeo': Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri starrer's 1st song drops soon

By Apoorva Rastogi
Jan 15, 2026
05:35 pm
What's the story

The makers of the much-awaited film O'Romeo have released a new poster featuring actors Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. The poster depicts a poignant moment between the two, with Kapoor's character appearing bloodied and bruised as he holds Dimri close. The movie's first song, Hum To Tere Hi Liye The, will be released on Friday, January 16.

Song details

'Hum To Tere Hi Liye...' to feature lyrics by Gulzar

The upcoming song, Hum To Tere Hi Liye The, is expected to set the musical tone for the film. It has been penned by Gulzar and sung by Arijit Singh, and the film's music is presented by T-Series. The announcement reads, "Woh log bahut khush-qismat hain, jo ishq ko kaam samajhte hain."

Twitter Post

See the official announcement here

Advertisement

Film backdrop

'O'Romeo' explores a turbulent era in post-Independence Mumbai

Set in post-independence Mumbai, O'Romeo explores a turbulent era marked by the rise of the city's underworld. The film weaves together power, crime, and passion into everyday life. It features an ensemble cast including Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, and Farida Jalal among others. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and presented by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, it will release on February 13, 2026.

Advertisement