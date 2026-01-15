'O'Romeo's song to drop soon

'O'Romeo': Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri starrer's 1st song drops soon

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:35 pm Jan 15, 202605:35 pm

What's the story

The makers of the much-awaited film O'Romeo have released a new poster featuring actors Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. The poster depicts a poignant moment between the two, with Kapoor's character appearing bloodied and bruised as he holds Dimri close. The movie's first song, Hum To Tere Hi Liye The, will be released on Friday, January 16.