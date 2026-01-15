'O'Romeo': Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri starrer's 1st song drops soon
The makers of the much-awaited film O'Romeo have released a new poster featuring actors Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. The poster depicts a poignant moment between the two, with Kapoor's character appearing bloodied and bruised as he holds Dimri close. The movie's first song, Hum To Tere Hi Liye The, will be released on Friday, January 16.
'Hum To Tere Hi Liye...' to feature lyrics by Gulzar
The upcoming song, Hum To Tere Hi Liye The, is expected to set the musical tone for the film. It has been penned by Gulzar and sung by Arijit Singh, and the film's music is presented by T-Series. The announcement reads, "Woh log bahut khush-qismat hain, jo ishq ko kaam samajhte hain."
See the official announcement here
Woh log bahut khush-qismat hain,—
Jo ishq ko kaam samajhte hain.#SajidNadiadwala presents
A #VishalBhardwaj film #ORomeo releasing in cinemas on 13th Feb, 2026. pic.twitter.com/aM32fJ9rfP
Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) January 15,2026
'O'Romeo' explores a turbulent era in post-Independence Mumbai
Set in post-independence Mumbai, O'Romeo explores a turbulent era marked by the rise of the city's underworld. The film weaves together power, crime, and passion into everyday life. It features an ensemble cast including Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, and Farida Jalal among others. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and presented by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, it will release on February 13, 2026.