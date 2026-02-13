Shahid Kapoor talks about playing gray characters amid 'O'Romeo' release

Shahid Kapoor , who is known for his choice of unconventional roles, recently opened up about his latest film O'Romeo. In an interview with Mid-Day, he said that he has always been drawn to complex characters, and with O'Romeo, he didn't feel the need to tone anything down. The film is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and also stars Triptii Dimri in a lead role.

Actor's perspective 'If you start worrying about being liked, you will...' Kapoor, who has previously played morally ambiguous characters in films like Haider and Kabir Singh, was asked if he worried about audience reaction to his roles. He said, "If you start worrying about being liked, you will begin adjusting things." "Once you commit to the character, that stops mattering. Ustara is written a certain way, and my job is to serve that honestly."

Film's depiction Kapoor on physical demands of playing gray characters Kapoor also spoke about the graphic violence in O'Romeo. He said that the physical aspect of playing such a character is demanding, but "the bigger challenge is understanding the character's emotional journey that leads him to those moments." "You try to approach that with sensitivity and responsibility," he said.

Advertisement